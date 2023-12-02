PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 267 Shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its position in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 267 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $1,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 237.6% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its position in Boyd Gaming by 130.3% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Boyd Gaming by 73.1% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Boyd Gaming during the first quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in Boyd Gaming by 460.8% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.98% of the company’s stock.

BYD opened at $61.01 on Friday. Boyd Gaming Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.42 and a fifty-two week high of $73.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.18. The company has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.73.

Boyd Gaming ( NYSE:BYD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.08). Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 18.89% and a return on equity of 38.87%. The firm had revenue of $903.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $873.36 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $77.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $79.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Boyd Gaming presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.64.

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South.

