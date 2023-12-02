PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases 5,073 Shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,318 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,073 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in WestRock were worth $1,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WRK. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of WestRock by 14.7% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 39,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after acquiring an additional 5,108 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of WestRock by 21.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 71,551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,365,000 after acquiring an additional 12,559 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of WestRock by 5.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 35,219 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of WestRock by 0.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 208,790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in WestRock by 0.6% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 53,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,499,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. 85.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WRK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on WestRock from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on WestRock in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on WestRock from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Argus upgraded WestRock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on WestRock from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, WestRock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.57.

WestRock Stock Performance

Shares of WRK stock opened at $41.73 on Friday. WestRock has a fifty-two week low of $26.84 and a fifty-two week high of $42.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.07.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.06. WestRock had a positive return on equity of 7.52% and a negative net margin of 8.12%. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that WestRock will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

WestRock Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 21st. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were given a $0.3025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. This is a positive change from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently -18.76%.

WestRock Profile

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in four segments, Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

