PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases 392 Shares of Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Free Report) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,465 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Regal Rexnord were worth $1,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Regal Rexnord by 43.7% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 21,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after buying an additional 6,475 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Regal Rexnord by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 11,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,717,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Regal Rexnord by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 323,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,830,000 after buying an additional 30,545 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Regal Rexnord by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Regal Rexnord alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RRX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Regal Rexnord in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Regal Rexnord from $184.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Regal Rexnord in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Regal Rexnord from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Theodore D. Crandall bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $100.77 per share, with a total value of $201,540.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $625,479.39. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Regal Rexnord Trading Up 3.7 %

Shares of RRX opened at $124.28 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $122.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Regal Rexnord Co. has a 52-week low of $97.18 and a 52-week high of $166.00.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.40). Regal Rexnord had a negative net margin of 0.20% and a positive return on equity of 9.92%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Regal Rexnord Co. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Regal Rexnord Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -777.78%.

About Regal Rexnord

(Free Report)

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. It operates in four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Motion Control Solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Regal Rexnord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regal Rexnord and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.