PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Lowers Position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its stake in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 544 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in DaVita were worth $1,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in DaVita during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in DaVita by 88.6% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in DaVita by 55.1% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Mirova purchased a new stake in DaVita during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in DaVita by 1,247.6% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the period. 84.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on DVA. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DaVita in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of DaVita from $115.00 to $104.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of DaVita from $142.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of DaVita from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DaVita presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.67.

DaVita Price Performance

Shares of DVA stock opened at $104.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a PE ratio of 16.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01. DaVita Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.80 and a twelve month high of $116.97.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. DaVita had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 63.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that DaVita Inc. will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DaVita Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

