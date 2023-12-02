PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Increases Holdings in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,628 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,725 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $1,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in Dynatrace by 35.3% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 88,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,559,000 after buying an additional 23,084 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dynatrace by 5.5% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its stake in Dynatrace by 90.7% during the second quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 1,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Dynatrace by 4.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in Dynatrace during the second quarter worth about $566,000. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dynatrace Stock Performance

DT stock opened at $54.83 on Friday. Dynatrace, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.39 and a fifty-two week high of $55.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.36. The company has a market capitalization of $16.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Dynatrace ( NYSE:DT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 13.06%. The firm had revenue of $351.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.61 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Dynatrace in a research note on Friday, August 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Dynatrace from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Dynatrace from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. DA Davidson raised Dynatrace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Dynatrace from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Matthias Dollentz-Scharer sold 2,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total value of $97,920.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 78,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,714,824.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Thoma Bravo Ugp, Llc sold 9,811,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.40, for a total value of $455,234,900.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,857,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,942,177,467.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Matthias Dollentz-Scharer sold 2,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total value of $97,920.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 78,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,714,824.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,832,427 shares of company stock worth $456,239,544. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace Profile

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

