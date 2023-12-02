PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $1.49 Million Stock Position in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,954 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 503 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Moelis & Company were worth $1,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Moelis & Company in the first quarter valued at $53,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 380.1% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,378 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 230.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,539 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 8.1% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,655 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 121.3% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,221 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 2,314 shares in the last quarter. 91.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Moelis & Company from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Moelis & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Moelis & Company from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $36.67.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 23,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total value of $986,973.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 74,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,164,282.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Moelis & Company Stock Performance

Shares of Moelis & Company stock opened at $49.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.65 and a 200-day moving average of $44.59. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 249.74 and a beta of 1.42. Moelis & Company has a 52-week low of $33.87 and a 52-week high of $52.50.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $272.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.22 million. Moelis & Company had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 3.57%. Equities research analysts predict that Moelis & Company will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moelis & Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%.

Moelis & Company Company Profile

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, governments, and sovereign wealth funds.

See Also

