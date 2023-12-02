PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $1.35 Million Stock Position in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Free Report) by 15.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,679 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,083 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Loews were worth $1,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Loews by 9.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 59,878 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,881,000 after purchasing an additional 5,176 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Loews by 15.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 19,679 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,655 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Loews by 21.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 53,610 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,475,000 after purchasing an additional 9,333 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Loews by 4.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 26,236 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Loews by 6.5% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on L shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Loews in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Loews from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th.

Loews Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of L stock opened at $70.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $15.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.29. Loews Co. has a 1 year low of $52.85 and a 1 year high of $70.64.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter. Loews had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 8.76%.

Loews Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st. Loews’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.28%.

Insider Activity at Loews

In other Loews news, Director Andrew H. Tisch sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.61, for a total transaction of $3,380,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,946,742 shares in the company, valued at $942,939,226.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jonathan C. Locker acquired 15,870 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $63.75 per share, for a total transaction of $1,011,712.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,870 shares in the company, valued at $1,011,712.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Andrew H. Tisch sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.61, for a total transaction of $3,380,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,946,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $942,939,226.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Loews

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

