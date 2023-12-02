PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $1.29 Million Position in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,952 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 117 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Lear were worth $1,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its holdings in shares of Lear by 65.4% during the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 220 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Lear by 90.8% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in Lear in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lear in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lear by 21.4% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 516 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. 97.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lear alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Lear from $158.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Lear from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lear in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Lear from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Lear from $164.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lear currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.60.

Lear Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of Lear stock opened at $136.44 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $132.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Lear Co. has a 52-week low of $117.79 and a 52-week high of $157.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.56.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. Lear had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Lear Co. will post 12.07 EPS for the current year.

Lear Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.52%.

Lear Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.