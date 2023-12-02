PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $1.25 Million Stock Position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) by 71.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,177 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,617 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $1,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in DraftKings by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,818,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,330,000 after buying an additional 117,599 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in DraftKings by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 107,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,849,000 after buying an additional 10,821 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in DraftKings by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 4,243 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in DraftKings in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Finally, Moran Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $600,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Matthew Kalish sold 3,202 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total transaction of $109,508.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,820,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,450,224.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other DraftKings news, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 52,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.84, for a total value of $2,049,858.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 829,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,212,070.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew Kalish sold 3,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total value of $109,508.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,820,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,450,224.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,710,767 shares of company stock valued at $62,268,854 over the last three months. Company insiders own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DKNG opened at $39.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.15 and a 200-day moving average of $29.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.89 and a beta of 1.81. DraftKings Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.69 and a 52 week high of $39.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $789.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $702.26 million. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 96.17% and a negative net margin of 30.41%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DraftKings Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. BTIG Research raised their price objective on DraftKings from $34.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on DraftKings from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded DraftKings from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on DraftKings from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded DraftKings from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.86.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

