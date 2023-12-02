PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $1.24 Million Holdings in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its position in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Free Report) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,775 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $1,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 54.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,655,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $524,608,000 after acquiring an additional 10,468,050 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,349,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $498,314,000 after acquiring an additional 474,537 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 83.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,584,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $155,952,000 after acquiring an additional 3,902,840 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 6.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,404,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,592,000 after acquiring an additional 254,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 56.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,703,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338,795 shares during the last quarter. 49.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Starwood Property Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Starwood Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starwood Property Trust

In other Starwood Property Trust news, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica sold 20,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.48, for a total value of $411,873.28. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 1,035,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,216,952.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Starwood Property Trust Stock Up 3.9 %

Shares of NYSE:STWD opened at $20.65 on Friday. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.06 and a 52 week high of $21.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.39.

Starwood Property Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, September 30th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. Starwood Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 148.84%.

Starwood Property Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Starwood Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starwood Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.