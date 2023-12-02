PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $1.20 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,694 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.07% of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $1,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IMCG. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 77.1% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 597,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,432,000 after buying an additional 260,266 shares during the period. Cosner Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $7,402,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $7,307,000. Mariner LLC grew its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 240.3% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 160,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,667,000 after purchasing an additional 113,594 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1,274.4% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 104,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,344,000 after purchasing an additional 96,521 shares during the period.

Get iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IMCG opened at $60.99 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.82. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $52.76 and a one year high of $63.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IMCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Growth index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their growth characteristics. IMCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.