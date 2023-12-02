PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Buys 2,904 Shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Free Report) (TSE:CVE) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 73,545 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,904 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Cenovus Energy were worth $1,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,606 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 183.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,389 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,489 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Cenovus Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp increased its stake in Cenovus Energy by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 4,904 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. 50.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CVE opened at $17.71 on Friday. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.97 and a fifty-two week high of $21.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.49. The stock has a market cap of $33.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 2.20.

Cenovus Energy ( NYSE:CVE Get Free Report ) (TSE:CVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. Cenovus Energy had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 7.82%. The business had revenue of $10.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.84 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.1008 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.95%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank upgraded Cenovus Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. StockNews.com lowered Cenovus Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Cenovus Energy from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.43.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, and U.S. Manufacturing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen and heavy oil in northern Alberta and Saskatchewan.

