PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Free Report) by 37.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,080 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,883 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies were worth $1,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 7,358,275.6% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,016,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,549,000 after acquiring an additional 3,016,893 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 71.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,874,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,253,000 after acquiring an additional 2,453,367 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 240.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,260,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,567,000 after acquiring an additional 2,301,800 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $66,294,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,385,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879,587 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ZI opened at $15.05 on Friday. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $12.36 and a one year high of $32.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 44.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.09.

ZoomInfo Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The business had revenue of $313.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.76 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ZI shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $24.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.65.

In other news, CTO Ali Dasdan sold 11,977 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total value of $206,842.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 35,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $620,493.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

