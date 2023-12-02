PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,975 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in NetApp were worth $1,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NTAP. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NetApp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in NetApp by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 464 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in NetApp by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 595 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. grew its stake in NetApp by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 748 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in NetApp in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. 90.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NetApp Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ NTAP opened at $91.28 on Friday. NetApp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.08 and a 52 week high of $91.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.59. The firm has a market cap of $19.06 billion, a PE ratio of 28.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.28.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The data storage provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.19. NetApp had a return on equity of 94.77% and a net margin of 11.34%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NTAP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of NetApp from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of NetApp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of NetApp from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of NetApp from $72.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of NetApp from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NetApp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.63.

Insider Activity at NetApp

In related news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.58, for a total value of $69,314.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,016,236.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other NetApp news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.44, for a total transaction of $1,747,680.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 103,659 shares in the company, valued at $8,234,670.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.58, for a total transaction of $69,314.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,770 shares in the company, valued at $1,016,236.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 67,376 shares of company stock worth $5,217,468. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

