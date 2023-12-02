PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires 4,956 Shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) by 15.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,255 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,956 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $1,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PSTG. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,368,356 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,383,000 after acquiring an additional 23,582 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pure Storage during the 2nd quarter worth $1,156,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 52,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,940,000 after acquiring an additional 2,791 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Pure Storage during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Pure Storage during the 2nd quarter worth $451,000. Institutional investors own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PSTG shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Pure Storage from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Pure Storage from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen cut their target price on Pure Storage from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group raised their target price on Pure Storage from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Pure Storage from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pure Storage currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.33.

Pure Storage Stock Performance

NYSE:PSTG opened at $33.15 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.40. Pure Storage, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.14 and a twelve month high of $40.50. The stock has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 174.46, a PEG ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $762.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $761.49 million. Pure Storage had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 2.47%. Pure Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Pure Storage

Pure Storage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

