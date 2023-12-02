PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires 134 Shares of Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,858 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 134 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Ashland were worth $1,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASH. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ashland by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,704,424 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $148,131,000 after purchasing an additional 427,516 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ashland during the 4th quarter worth about $31,908,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Ashland by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,027,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $101,092,000 after purchasing an additional 259,926 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in shares of Ashland by 229.5% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 355,540 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,518,000 after purchasing an additional 247,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Ashland by 1,112.6% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 229,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,943,000 after acquiring an additional 210,545 shares during the period. 90.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ashland Trading Up 3.0 %

ASH opened at $82.28 on Friday. Ashland Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.82 and a twelve month high of $114.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $77.61 and a 200-day moving average of $83.77. The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 25.16 and a beta of 0.97.

Ashland Dividend Announcement

Ashland ( NYSE:ASH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.06). Ashland had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 8.07%. The firm had revenue of $518.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $528.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ashland Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Ashland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on ASH. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Ashland from $110.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ashland from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Ashland from $114.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Ashland from $110.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Ashland from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.14.

Insider Transactions at Ashland

In other Ashland news, CFO J Kevin Willis sold 7,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.54, for a total value of $680,723.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,583 shares in the company, valued at $1,002,392.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ashland Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients in the North and Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Life Sciences, Personal Care, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

