Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp cut its stake in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,578,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,657 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $53,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Perrigo by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,328,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,968,000 after acquiring an additional 215,794 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 4.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,112,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,469,000 after purchasing an additional 554,915 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 1.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,625,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,921,000 after purchasing an additional 109,441 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 4.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,270,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,110,000 after purchasing an additional 193,783 shares during the period. Finally, Wolf Hill Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 168.9% during the first quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP now owns 3,959,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,032,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486,987 shares during the period. 95.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Perrigo

In related news, CEO Patrick Lockwood-Taylor bought 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.99 per share, for a total transaction of $318,890.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,890. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Perrigo news, EVP Robert Willis acquired 5,550 shares of Perrigo stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.01 per share, for a total transaction of $172,105.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $592,446.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick Lockwood-Taylor acquired 11,000 shares of Perrigo stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.99 per share, with a total value of $318,890.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $318,890. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 23,590 shares of company stock worth $696,749 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Perrigo Stock Performance

Shares of PRGO opened at $30.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 618.12 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Perrigo Company plc has a 52-week low of $26.81 and a 52-week high of $40.28.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Perrigo had a net margin of 0.15% and a return on equity of 6.98%. Perrigo’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Perrigo Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.273 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2,180.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on PRGO shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Perrigo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Perrigo in a report on Friday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Perrigo from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.25.

About Perrigo

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter health and wellness solutions to enhance individual well-being in Ireland, the United States, France, Belgium, China, the United Kingdom, Germany, Switzerland, Austria, Italy, Australia, Greece, and Spain. It operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International segments.

