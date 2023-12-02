Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) Shares Bought by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Free Report) by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,645 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,127 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Penumbra were worth $8,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Penumbra by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 19,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,267,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 1.2% in the second quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 281.0% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 23.3% in the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 5.9% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. 88.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 9,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.76, for a total value of $2,887,814.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Harpreet Grewal sold 170 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.99, for a total transaction of $40,968.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,150 shares in the company, valued at $2,205,058.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 9,666 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.76, for a total value of $2,887,814.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,150 shares of company stock worth $5,414,523 over the last quarter. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PEN shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Penumbra from $335.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Penumbra from $265.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on Penumbra from $390.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $349.00 target price on shares of Penumbra in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Penumbra in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $317.25.

Penumbra Stock Performance

NYSE PEN opened at $227.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a PE ratio of 221.12 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $215.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $268.33. Penumbra, Inc. has a 1-year low of $180.93 and a 1-year high of $348.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.99 and a quick ratio of 3.41.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $270.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.02 million. Penumbra had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 4.08%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Penumbra, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Penumbra

(Free Report)

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiairies, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra RED, JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, BMX96, DDC, SENDit, and PX SLIM brands.

