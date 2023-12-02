Penserra Capital Management LLC Purchases 798 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 13,300.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 804 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $126,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MAI Capital Management increased its stake in Clorox by 7.0% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 6,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Clorox by 72.4% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 38,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,072,000 after acquiring an additional 16,032 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Clorox during the second quarter worth $53,000. Cooper Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of Clorox during the second quarter worth $295,000. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clorox during the second quarter worth $215,000. Institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLX stock opened at $143.90 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $129.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.92, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $17.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 211.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.35. The Clorox Company has a one year low of $114.68 and a one year high of $178.21.

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.69. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 195.76%. Clorox’s quarterly revenue was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 23rd. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 705.89%.

CLX has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Clorox from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Clorox from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Clorox in a report on Monday, November 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Clorox from $127.00 to $116.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.53.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

