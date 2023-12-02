Penserra Capital Management LLC Purchases 320 Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Free Report) by 16,000.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 322 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $122,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 59.3% in the 2nd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 86 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cooper Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 93.9% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 95 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Co SC acquired a new position in shares of Cooper Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cooper Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. 96.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cooper Companies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic downgraded Cooper Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $390.00 to $343.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Cooper Companies from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Cooper Companies from $440.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Cooper Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $440.00 price objective on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cooper Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $405.80.

Cooper Companies Stock Performance

COO opened at $341.08 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $325.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $355.70. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $303.74 and a 1 year high of $399.62. The company has a market capitalization of $16.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The medical device company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.01. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 7.83%. The firm had revenue of $930.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $899.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cooper Companies

(Free Report)

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.