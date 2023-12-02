Penserra Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,583 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 11,307.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,597 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 30,884 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,501,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 355.0% in the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 83,307 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,745,000 after purchasing an additional 64,996 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 70,496 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,699,000 after purchasing an additional 5,271 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 13,704 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 284,867 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $23,189,000 after purchasing an additional 27,723 shares in the last quarter. 92.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hologic alerts:

Hologic Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Hologic stock opened at $71.15 on Friday. Hologic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.02 and a 52-week high of $87.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 3.47.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. Hologic had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 11.31%. The business had revenue of $945.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $940.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HOLX. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Hologic from $95.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Hologic from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Hologic from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com cut Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.58.

View Our Latest Research Report on Hologic

Insider Buying and Selling at Hologic

In other Hologic news, insider Essex D. Mitchell sold 7,500 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total transaction of $538,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $921,619.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

About Hologic

(Free Report)

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.