Penserra Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Penserra Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 452 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 281 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Insulet were worth $130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PODD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Insulet by 101,333.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,300,377 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $382,818,000 after buying an additional 1,299,095 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insulet in the first quarter worth about $550,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Insulet by 55.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,486,725 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $473,166,000 after buying an additional 529,926 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Insulet by 38.8% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,696,822 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $452,016,000 after buying an additional 474,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Insulet in the fourth quarter worth about $105,275,000.

Get Insulet alerts:

Insulet Trading Up 1.6 %

PODD opened at $192.19 on Friday. Insulet Co. has a one year low of $125.82 and a one year high of $335.91. The stock has a market cap of $13.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $157.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $218.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 3.26.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insulet ( NASDAQ:PODD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.31. Insulet had a return on equity of 23.98% and a net margin of 7.71%. The company had revenue of $432.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.82 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Insulet Co. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Insulet from $325.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink started coverage on Insulet in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $184.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Insulet from $270.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Insulet from $375.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Insulet in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $254.80.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PODD

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.33, for a total value of $3,286,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $421,835.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Insulet

(Free Report)

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.