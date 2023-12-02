Penserra Capital Management LLC Has $113,000 Stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 10,360.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,046 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Steel Dynamics by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 54,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,138,000 after purchasing an additional 5,723 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in Steel Dynamics by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the 2nd quarter worth $2,560,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 192.9% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 65,444 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,250,000 after acquiring an additional 6,348 shares in the last quarter. 81.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Steel Dynamics Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of STLD stock opened at $119.75 on Friday. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.55 and a 12-month high of $136.46. The company has a market capitalization of $19.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $107.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Steel Dynamics Dividend Announcement

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The basic materials company reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by ($0.07). Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 13.73%. The company had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 14.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, December 31st will be paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.90%.

Steel Dynamics announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, November 3rd that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to purchase up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

STLD has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Steel Dynamics news, Director Bradley S. Seaman sold 4,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.72, for a total value of $517,549.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,097,810.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

