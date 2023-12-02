Penserra Capital Management LLC Buys 345 Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) by 431.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MKTX. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in MarketAxess by 94.6% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 72 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in MarketAxess during the first quarter worth $31,000. BOKF NA bought a new stake in MarketAxess during the first quarter worth $31,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in MarketAxess during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in MarketAxess by 250.0% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 99.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

MarketAxess Stock Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ MKTX opened at $240.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.44, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.93. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $200.01 and a twelve month high of $399.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $225.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $245.40.

MarketAxess Announces Dividend

MarketAxess ( NASDAQ:MKTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46. The business had revenue of $172.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.32 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 21.86% and a net margin of 33.78%. MarketAxess’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on MarketAxess from $254.00 to $242.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $206.00 to $203.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $330.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $250.00 to $223.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $278.00 to $246.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $272.27.

Read Our Latest Report on MarketAxess

Insider Buying and Selling at MarketAxess

In other MarketAxess news, CRO Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 1,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.95, for a total transaction of $235,569.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 69,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,138,555.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About MarketAxess

(Free Report)

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed-income securities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.