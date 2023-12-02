Penserra Capital Management LLC Acquires 4,864 Shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 11,581.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,906 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,864 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Coterra Energy by 2.9% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 0.7% in the second quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 61,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. MONECO Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 2.4% in the second quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 17,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 0.7% in the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 58,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Coterra Energy Price Performance

CTRA opened at $26.15 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.04. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.25 and a 52 week high of $29.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.67 billion, a PE ratio of 8.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.34.

Coterra Energy Dividend Announcement

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 33.97% and a return on equity of 17.14%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Coterra Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.93.

Insider Activity at Coterra Energy

In related news, Director Dan O. Dinges sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.60, for a total value of $10,640,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,302,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,843,627.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Coterra Energy news, Director Dan O. Dinges sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.60, for a total transaction of $10,640,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,302,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,843,627.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dan O. Dinges sold 68,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total transaction of $1,858,445.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,152,392 shares in the company, valued at $85,808,110.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Coterra Energy Profile

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 183,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

