Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Stock Position Cut by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lessened its stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 67.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 159,659 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $1,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quilter Plc bought a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,568,940,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 6,625.0% in the 2nd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors own 34.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Insider Transactions at Palantir Technologies

In other news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 30,573 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.27, for a total value of $589,141.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 181,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,496,734.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 3,595 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total value of $56,477.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 61,479 shares in the company, valued at $965,835.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 30,573 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.27, for a total value of $589,141.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 181,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,496,734.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 319,564 shares of company stock valued at $6,044,208 over the last three months. 13.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PLTR has been the subject of several research reports. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $8.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Palantir Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Trading Up 1.1 %

PLTR stock opened at $20.28 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $5.84 and a one year high of $21.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.12 billion, a PE ratio of 337.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 2.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.14.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $558.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $554.61 million. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 2.72%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.