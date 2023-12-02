Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 322 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Otter Tail were worth $1,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTTR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Otter Tail by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 122,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,659,000 after purchasing an additional 17,716 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Otter Tail by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Otter Tail by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 400,321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,021,000 after purchasing an additional 14,462 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Otter Tail by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Otter Tail by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Otter Tail in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ OTTR opened at $76.82 on Friday. Otter Tail Co. has a 52 week low of $56.56 and a 52 week high of $92.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.56. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 0.50.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.55. Otter Tail had a return on equity of 21.37% and a net margin of 20.84%. The business had revenue of $358.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.40 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Otter Tail Co. will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a $0.438 dividend. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.40%.

In other Otter Tail news, Director John D. Erickson sold 2,500 shares of Otter Tail stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.36, for a total value of $193,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,288. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

