Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) Shares Purchased by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) by 10.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,265 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,228 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $2,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Oshkosh during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in Oshkosh during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in Oshkosh by 1,359.1% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Oshkosh by 86.7% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 108.5% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. 88.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OSK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Oshkosh from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Argus upgraded shares of Oshkosh from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $75.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.33.

Oshkosh Stock Performance

OSK stock opened at $99.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.59, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.80. Oshkosh Co. has a fifty-two week low of $72.09 and a fifty-two week high of $106.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.85. Oshkosh had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 17.55%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Oshkosh Co. will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oshkosh Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is 20.65%.

Oshkosh Profile

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufacture, and markets specialty trucks and access equipment vehicles worldwide. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

