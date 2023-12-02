Osaic Holdings Inc. Sells 17,205 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Osaic Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 21.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 61,244 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 17,205 shares during the quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc.’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $5,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,437 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.8% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,472 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.2% during the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 10,857 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.8% in the second quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 4,823 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 24,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,434,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CHRW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Susquehanna upped their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “negative” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, C.H. Robinson Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at C.H. Robinson Worldwide

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, CEO David P. Bozeman acquired 1,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $82.91 per share, for a total transaction of $149,818.37. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,971,457.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of CHRW opened at $83.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a PE ratio of 25.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $83.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.66. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.69 and a 1-year high of $108.05.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The transportation company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 32.74% and a net margin of 2.13%. The business had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.08%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

