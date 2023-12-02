Osaic Holdings Inc. Purchases 2,208 Shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,868 shares of the casino operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,208 shares during the quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $5,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WYNN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,424,780 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $720,104,000 after purchasing an additional 100,246 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,846,725 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $545,957,000 after buying an additional 30,460 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Wynn Resorts by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,883,921 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $244,804,000 after acquiring an additional 31,684 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 71.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,795,297 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $400,821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579,337 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,278,522 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $254,444,000 after acquiring an additional 54,183 shares in the last quarter. 61.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WYNN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Wynn Resorts from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC began coverage on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.70.

Wynn Resorts Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Wynn Resorts stock opened at $85.15 on Friday. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 12-month low of $79.33 and a 12-month high of $117.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,064.51 and a beta of 1.92.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The casino operator reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 0.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 87.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.20) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wynn Resorts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,250.16%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.61, for a total value of $48,805.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,658.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WYNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.