Osaic Holdings Inc. Has $5.37 Million Position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 67,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,585 shares during the quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $5,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,338,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,041,714,000 after buying an additional 241,019 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,307,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $816,785,000 after acquiring an additional 273,945 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 1.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,634,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $492,509,000 after purchasing an additional 74,164 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,537,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $276,313,000 after purchasing an additional 808,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 50.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,285,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $123,521,000 after acquiring an additional 765,591 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on PNW shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $83.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $78.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.75.

Pinnacle West Capital Stock Performance

Shares of Pinnacle West Capital stock opened at $75.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a PE ratio of 17.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.52. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $68.55 and a 52 week high of $86.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.17. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 7.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pinnacle West Capital Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. This is an increase from Pinnacle West Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is presently 83.81%.

Pinnacle West Capital Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

Featured Stories

