Osaic Holdings Inc. Has $5.22 Million Stock Position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 87,979 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,184 shares during the quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $5,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 914,064 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,595,000 after acquiring an additional 54,121 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the first quarter worth $200,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,868 shares of the bank’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 21.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,022 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TD. CIBC downgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Toronto-Dominion Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.83.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Performance

NYSE TD opened at $60.68 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52-week low of $54.69 and a 52-week high of $70.67.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Free Report) (TSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The bank reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.04). Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 14.62%. The firm had revenue of $13.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.7506 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.95%. This is an increase from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is currently 68.19%.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

(Free Report)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD).

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.