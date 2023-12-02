Osaic Holdings Inc. Has $5.15 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI)

Osaic Holdings Inc. reduced its position in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI – Free Report) by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 409,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 151,482 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF were worth $5,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 172,356.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 396,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,438,000 after buying an additional 396,419 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 4,279.0% in the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 316,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,192,000 after acquiring an additional 308,902 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 89.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 500,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,632,000 after purchasing an additional 236,186 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH bought a new stake in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,783,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,893,000.

First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF Stock Performance

FTRI opened at $12.88 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.55 million, a PE ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.94. First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF has a 52 week low of $11.77 and a 52 week high of $14.92.

First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF Dividend Announcement

About First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.1538 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd.

First Trust ISE Global Copper Index Fund is an exchange traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Global Copper Index. The ISE Global Copper Index is designed to provide the investors interested in tracking public companies, which are active in the copper mining industry based on analysis of revenue derived from the sale of copper.

