Osaic Holdings Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 96,009 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,706 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF were worth $5,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 519.2% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 804,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,561,000 after buying an additional 674,580 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 161.7% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 143,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,979,000 after buying an additional 88,674 shares during the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,510,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the first quarter valued at $3,580,000. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 34.2% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 167,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,906,000 after purchasing an additional 42,753 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:XT opened at $56.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 1 year low of $46.13 and a 1 year high of $58.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.95.

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Profile

The iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (XT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index that provides exposure to firms from developed and emerging markets, which create or use exponential technologies as defined by Morningstar.

