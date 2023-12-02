Osaic Holdings Inc. Cuts Position in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Osaic Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 216,935 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,122 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Old Republic International worth $5,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 130.9% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Republic International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 91.2% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 43.7% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,676 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 179.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,055 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Old Republic International from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Old Republic International from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday.

Shares of ORI stock opened at $29.39 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Old Republic International Co. has a 1 year low of $23.30 and a 1 year high of $29.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 0.79.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.09. Old Republic International had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th will be issued a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 4th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is currently 31.21%.

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

