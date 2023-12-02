ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) Price Target Cut to $63.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Mizuho from $67.00 to $63.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on OGS. TheStreet downgraded ONE Gas from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on ONE Gas from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on ONE Gas from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Bank of America cut ONE Gas from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on ONE Gas from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $68.00.

NYSE:OGS opened at $59.74 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.65. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.36. ONE Gas has a fifty-two week low of $55.50 and a fifty-two week high of $84.25.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $335.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $459.11 million. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 8.80%. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ONE Gas will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. ONE Gas’s payout ratio is presently 63.41%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in ONE Gas by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,029,774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $539,957,000 after purchasing an additional 128,626 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in ONE Gas by 201.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,266,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $496,508,000 after purchasing an additional 4,186,102 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in ONE Gas by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,121,932 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $430,923,000 after purchasing an additional 83,328 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,928,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $146,029,000 after buying an additional 26,335 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 2.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,794,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $122,523,000 after buying an additional 45,196 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

