ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) Shares Acquired by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 738,331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,354 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in ONE Gas were worth $56,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 3,937.5% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ONE Gas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of ONE Gas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in ONE Gas by 276.8% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 682 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in ONE Gas in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ONE Gas alerts:

ONE Gas Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of NYSE OGS opened at $59.74 on Friday. ONE Gas, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.50 and a 52-week high of $84.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.64.

ONE Gas Dividend Announcement

ONE Gas ( NYSE:OGS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 8.80%. The business had revenue of $335.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.41%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on OGS. Mizuho decreased their price objective on ONE Gas from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Bank of America cut ONE Gas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on ONE Gas from $73.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. TheStreet cut ONE Gas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on ONE Gas from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.00.

Read Our Latest Report on ONE Gas

ONE Gas Company Profile

(Free Report)

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ONE Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONE Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.