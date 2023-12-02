O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Trims Holdings in Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Free Report) by 14.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 784 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chord Energy were worth $726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CHRD. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Chord Energy by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,888,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,933,000 after buying an additional 1,638,278 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Chord Energy by 22.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,903,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,236,000 after purchasing an additional 349,592 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Chord Energy by 514.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,477,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236,882 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Chord Energy by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,310,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,358,000 after purchasing an additional 90,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chord Energy by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 936,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,065,000 after buying an additional 51,898 shares during the period. 97.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CHRD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Chord Energy in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $189.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Chord Energy from $206.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Chord Energy from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Chord Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Chord Energy from $170.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chord Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.40.

Insider Transactions at Chord Energy

In related news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.05, for a total value of $477,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 223,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,483,736.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.05, for a total value of $477,150.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 223,098 shares in the company, valued at $35,483,736.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Charles J. Rimer sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.40, for a total transaction of $240,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 89,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,399,589.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,500 shares of company stock worth $1,723,575. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Chord Energy Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of CHRD stock opened at $161.95 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $163.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.17. Chord Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $117.05 and a 1-year high of $175.20. The company has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $5.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by ($0.18). Chord Energy had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 27.86%. The business had revenue of $840.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $763.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.20 EPS. Chord Energy’s revenue was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Chord Energy Co. will post 19.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chord Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Chord Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.81%.

About Chord Energy

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company. It acquires, exploits, develops, and explores for crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. Chord Energy Corporation was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

