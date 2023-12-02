O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Free Report) by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,996 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 8,830 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AXIS Capital were worth $807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AXS. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in AXIS Capital by 447.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AXIS Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AXIS Capital by 177.9% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 842 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in AXIS Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 1,421.9% during the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,735 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,621 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on AXS. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of AXIS Capital in a research report on Friday, September 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AXIS Capital in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of AXIS Capital from $70.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised AXIS Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded AXIS Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.20.

AXIS Capital Stock Performance

AXIS Capital stock opened at $57.28 on Friday. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $51.25 and a fifty-two week high of $63.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.06.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.48. AXIS Capital had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 10.11%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AXIS Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 29th. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.12%.

AXIS Capital Profile

(Free Report)

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine classes covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, kidnap and ransom, fine art, specie, and hull war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

Further Reading

