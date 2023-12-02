O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI – Free Report) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,958 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,855 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Perion Network were worth $735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Perion Network in the first quarter worth $40,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Perion Network by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,465 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in shares of Perion Network in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Perion Network during the first quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Perion Network during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. 60.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PERI. StockNews.com upgraded Perion Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Perion Network from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Perion Network from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.20.

Shares of PERI opened at $28.41 on Friday. Perion Network Ltd. has a 12 month low of $24.09 and a 12 month high of $42.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.39. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.09, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.33.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $185.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.48 million. Perion Network had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 23.24%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Perion Network Ltd. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

Perion Network Ltd. provides digital advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It provides Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions, including website monetization, search mediation, and app monetization; and cross-channel digital advertising software as a service platform.

