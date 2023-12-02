O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Free Report) by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 135,614 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,353 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Itaú Unibanco were worth $800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Itaú Unibanco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Natixis acquired a new stake in Itaú Unibanco during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Itaú Unibanco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in Itaú Unibanco in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Itaú Unibanco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Itaú Unibanco in a report on Monday, October 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $6.10 target price for the company.

Itaú Unibanco Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Itaú Unibanco stock opened at $6.43 on Friday. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $4.21 and a fifty-two week high of $6.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $63.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.67.

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The bank reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). Itaú Unibanco had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 9.79%. The company had revenue of $8.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.01 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Itaú Unibanco Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a $0.0505 dividend. This is a boost from Itaú Unibanco’s previous dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio is 4.76%.

Itaú Unibanco Company Profile

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers current account; loans; credit and debit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; economic, financial and brokerage advisory; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

