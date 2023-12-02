O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Raises Position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 56.4% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 183 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 64.1% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 338 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, President Christopher John Perry sold 20,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $3,647,441.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 56,738 shares in the company, valued at $10,039,221.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Keir D. Gumbs sold 3,771 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.61, for a total value of $665,996.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,403 shares in the company, valued at $2,543,713.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Christopher John Perry sold 20,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $3,647,441.16. Following the transaction, the president now owns 56,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,039,221.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $178.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadridge Financial Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.67.

Shares of NYSE BR opened at $195.40 on Friday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.83 and a 52-week high of $195.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $179.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.38. The firm has a market cap of $22.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.71 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 42.48% and a net margin of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Research analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is 56.84%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

