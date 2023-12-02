O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Purchases 638 Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 24.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,241 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Equifax were worth $763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 0.6% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,505 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,237,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in Equifax by 1.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 8,701 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,047,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Capital International Ltd. CA raised its position in Equifax by 1.8% in the second quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 42,960 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,108,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Equifax by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 24,801 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Equifax by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,645 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,768,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period. 98.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Equifax Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EFX opened at $222.12 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $186.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $202.85. Equifax Inc. has a 52-week low of $159.95 and a 52-week high of $240.35. The company has a market cap of $27.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Equifax Announces Dividend

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.02). Equifax had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 10.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Equifax Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.97%.

Insider Activity at Equifax

In related news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.58, for a total transaction of $1,166,060.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 63,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,496,372.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Melissa D. Smith bought 914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $166.27 per share, for a total transaction of $151,970.78. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,586 shares in the company, valued at $263,704.22. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.58, for a total value of $1,166,060.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 63,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,496,372.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup began coverage on Equifax in a report on Monday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $243.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Equifax from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Equifax from $204.00 to $196.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Equifax from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Equifax in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $215.19.

Equifax Profile

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

