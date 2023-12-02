O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Free Report) by 89.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 190,180 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JEF. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 66.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 56.7% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group during the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management increased its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 27.8% during the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 2,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JEF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Jefferies Financial Group from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Jefferies Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JEF opened at $36.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.34 and a 1-year high of $40.80. The company has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.35 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.37 and a 200-day moving average of $34.26.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.11). Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 4.32% and a net margin of 7.02%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jefferies Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.96%.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, and asset management businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, restructurings or recapitalizations and private capital advisory transactions; equity and debt underwriting; and corporate lending.

Featured Stories

