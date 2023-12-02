O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $813,000 Holdings in IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX – Free Report) by 40.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,725 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in IBEX were worth $813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IBEX. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in IBEX by 82.7% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in IBEX by 80.7% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of IBEX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IBEX by 325,600.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,256 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in IBEX by 210.4% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,407 shares in the last quarter. 35.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:IBEX opened at $18.15 on Friday. IBEX Limited has a one year low of $11.45 and a one year high of $31.40. The company has a market cap of $325.61 million, a PE ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.74.

IBEX ( NASDAQ:IBEX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $124.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.65 million. IBEX had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 24.61%. Equities research analysts expect that IBEX Limited will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on IBEX shares. TheStreet downgraded IBEX from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of IBEX from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of IBEX from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of IBEX from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of IBEX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.33.

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company products and services portfolio includes ibex Connect, that offers customer service, technical support, revenue generation, and other revenue generation outsourced back-office services through the CX model, which integrates voice, email, chat, SMS, social media, and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that comprises digital marketing, e-commerce technology, and platform solutions; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor, and manage its clients' customer experience.

