O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $810,000 Stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 722 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 220.0% in the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 6,231.4% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in Realty Income during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on O shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Realty Income from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Realty Income from $61.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Realty Income from $69.50 to $67.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.90.

O opened at $54.59 on Friday. Realty Income Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.03 and a fifty-two week high of $68.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.52 billion, a PE ratio of 41.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.82 and its 200 day moving average is $56.05.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.67). The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $999.01 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 22.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dec 23 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.256 per share. This represents a yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 232.58%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,250 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

