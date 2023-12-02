O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $789,000 Holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 58.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,193 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,884 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Marvell Technology during the second quarter worth about $233,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Marvell Technology by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 53,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,216,000 after acquiring an additional 11,300 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 65,490 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,836,000 after acquiring an additional 20,089 shares during the period. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 32,307 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the second quarter worth $1,772,000. 83.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on MRVL shares. Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.82.

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

Marvell Technology stock opened at $52.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.03. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.75 and a 52-week high of $67.99.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 10.11% and a positive return on equity of 5.18%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. Marvell Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is currently -36.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marvell Technology

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.96, for a total value of $1,678,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 885,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,538,310.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.96, for a total value of $1,678,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 885,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,538,310.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total value of $111,140.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 134,737 shares in the company, valued at $7,487,335.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 102,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,573,990. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

Featured Stories

