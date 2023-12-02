O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Decreases Position in Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE – Free Report) by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 38,475 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Greenlight Capital Re were worth $759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLRE. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,730,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,234,000 after acquiring an additional 55,991 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Greenlight Capital Re by 3.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,255,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,340,000 after purchasing an additional 40,662 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Greenlight Capital Re by 7.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 524,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,529,000 after purchasing an additional 34,643 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 1.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 495,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,830,000 after purchasing an additional 7,358 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 337,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,754,000 after purchasing an additional 32,903 shares during the last quarter. 61.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GLRE opened at $11.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 3.12. Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. has a one year low of $7.52 and a one year high of $11.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $394.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.65.

Greenlight Capital Re ( NASDAQ:GLRE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $168.22 million for the quarter. Greenlight Capital Re had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 19.34%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Greenlight Capital Re from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a property and casualty reinsurance company worldwide. The company offers various property reinsurance products and services, including automobile physical damage, personal lines, and commercial lines. It also provides casualty reinsurance products and services comprising general liability, motor liability, professional liability, and worker's compensation; and accident and health, transactional liability, mortgage insurance, surety, trade credit, marine, and energy, as well as other specialty products, such as aviation, crop, cyber, political, and terrorism products.

