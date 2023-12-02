O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Free Report) by 30.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,374 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cirrus Logic were worth $796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kendall Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 7,615 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,011 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 26,120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,857,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 58,696 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,755,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. 90.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital raised shares of Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Bank of America boosted their target price on Cirrus Logic from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on Cirrus Logic from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.50.

Shares of CRUS stock opened at $76.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.72, a P/E/G ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.13. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a one year low of $65.02 and a one year high of $111.15.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $481.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $457.28 million. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 7.99%. On average, research analysts expect that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power, high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processing; boosted amplifiers; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation.

