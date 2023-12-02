O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Acquires 6,495 Shares of MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO – Free Report) by 18.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,633 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,495 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in MINISO Group were worth $724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in MINISO Group by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 73,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in MINISO Group by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 61,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in MINISO Group by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 27,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in MINISO Group by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 445,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,900,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in MINISO Group by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 20,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MNSO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of MINISO Group from $24.30 to $27.90 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of MINISO Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th.

Shares of NYSE MNSO opened at $24.24 on Friday. MINISO Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $10.23 and a 1 year high of $29.92. The stock has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.76 and a 200 day moving average of $21.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.18.

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products and pop toy products in China, Asia, the United States, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names; and blind boxes, toy bricks, model figures, model kits, collectible dolls, Ichiban Kuji, sculptures, and other popular toys under the TOP TOY brand.

